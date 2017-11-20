BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde’s brother calls Hina Kha ‘MOST UNFAIR’ contestant

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going to be high on drama and fights. As we told you that Sapna Choudhary got into an ugly fight with Shilpa Shinde, after Akash instigated her.We all know that Shilpa Shinde is going very strong in the game and has got a lot of fans and supporters outside the show. Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh Shinde in an interview with TOI, said, “"Shilpa has been successful in portraying herself. She hasn't done anything for the sake of footage. In the early stage of the game, her anger towards Vikas was apparent and it had a strong past. She hasn't yet picked up a fight with anyone just for footage. She is concerned about everyone.”Talking about Hina Khan, Shilpa’s brother said, “Most unfair is Hina, as she does not try to dig deep into the matter and becomes very judgemental in all situations that come up. I used to really appreciate her beauty while she was on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I want to tell her to be little easy and ensure the house does not get divided because of her. Currently, if anyone can save the house from getting divided, they are only Shilpa, Vikas and Hina."Shilpa Shinde had huge fights with Vikas Gupta but last week, both of them moved on and became good friends.Well, we would agree that Hina Khan needs to calm down a bit.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.