BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde WINS ‘Best entertainer’ over Hina Khan

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has is only two weeks away from finale and game is getting intense now. Last week, Priyank Sharma got evicted from Bigg Boss house as Luv got more votes.Apart from this, few days ago, Shilpa Shinde and her fans made a new record by doing 1 million tweets with hashtag, 'We Love Shilpa Shinde'. It is for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that a contestant has received so many tweets.On ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ we got another proof that India is loving Shilpa Shinde. Makers introduced a new twist in the show and there was a live voting between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. Viewers had to decide best entertainer between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde impressed the viewers by singing song for them. At the end, Shilpa Shidne won the tag of ‘Best Entertainer’ as she got 77% votes and Hina Khan got 65% votes.Check out these video:Shilpa Shinde has emerged as one of the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 11, will she win the show?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.