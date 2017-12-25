BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde touched by Arshi Khan's Christmas present

New Delhi: Though short-lived , Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde's friendship was the most talked about one on Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11.The mother -daughter bond that they shared was loved by the audience.However, their friendship didn't last long and differences cropped up between them . The love and regard soon took form of an animosity. Arshi became close to Hina and Priyank , while Shilpa found friends in Puneesh and Bandagi. It was from then , the two started playing opposite.However, no matter how many differences had emerged between them , Arshi Khan's Christmas gift to Shilpa Shinde was really a touching one.In an unseen clip we saw that Arshi gifted her new Bengali Saree to Shilpa. She also wanted to gift her one of her favourite silver bangles but she couldn't find those. She said she wanted Shilpa to have one of the bangles , while she would keep the other one.Shilpa was touched by this affectionate act of her once best-friend Arshi. She silently kisses the Saree before she keeps it with her stuffs.We hope they meet as good friends outside the house.