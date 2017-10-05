Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde to QUIT TV industry after show







New Delhi: Bigg Boss is a house where contestants make confessions and revelations. TV actress and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde who got into fight with Vikas Gupta on the first day, has now made a huge revelation regarding her career.In an unseen video, Shilpa is having conversation with Sapna and Puneesh. During that conversation, Shilpa reveals that after Bigg Boss, she will not do any TV show or reality show. She will make her career in theater.Shilpa says, "I am done with this industry and i had a very worst experience there. I have very good script of a play and i will do that."Puneesh and Sapna although try to motivate her by telling that she is intelligent and has got good skills. But Shilpa says that she won't return to TV after Bigg Boss 11.Well, Shilpa Shinde has been in controversy since she left Life Ok show, 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai'. After quitting the show she had a fight with Producers of 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' and Channel head. This is reason of her endless fights with Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss house.Shilpa Shinda has been nominated this week.This time theme of the Bigg Boss is ‘Padosi’ and 18 contestants have been introduced. Out of them 4 are ‘padosis’, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Lucinda Nicholas and Luv Tyagi. The other contestants who are in main house are, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Choudhary, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra, Sshivani Durgah, Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan.