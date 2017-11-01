BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde to be the WINNER of the show?







: It’s been just a month that Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has started. A lot more drama, entertainment and fights are yet to happen in the Bigg Boss house but celebs outside the Bigg Boss house are declaring the winner already.As earlier in the day we told you how Vikas Gupta let Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s big secret out. He confirmed that Prince and Yuvika are getting married by the end of this month.Now we have got answer to one of the most interesting question. Who will become the winner of Bigg Boss 11?Winner will be TV actress Shilpa Shinde. No it is not planned, but someone has claimed that Shilpa will be winner of Bigg Boss 11.Bigg Boss 9 contestant Priya Malik says that either Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta can be the winner of the show. While talking to Bollywoodlife.com, Priya said, “Either Shilpa or Vikas (Gupta). They are being who they are. They are showing the good, bad and ugly of their personalities, which is very important in a show like this. And they both are playing really well. We can see their involvement. Plus, you have to see the person through different phases, and successfully they are doing that, which is looking very natural as well. So it has to be either of the one.”So what you guys think, will Shilpa become the winner? Or will it be Vikas Gupta?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.