BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde REVEALS that Vikas will get EVICTED next week



Shilpa makes some serious accusations against #Vikas with punEECH when Vikas is emotionally hurt :#BB11



◾️He misused his power very badly outside

◾️Openly admits that Vikas is not a TOP4 contestant

◾️She thinks Vikas should suffer more it’s his karma



🙏R.I.P Humanity pic.twitter.com/dbL3NzdEDM

— Bhaskar 🎬 (@UnseenBB11) December 27, 2017

Nominations in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 were very different this time. They were based on time.Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are nominated for this week and competition is very tough. The initial voting trends show that Luv Tyagi is getting more votes and there are chances that Priyank Sharma may get evicted this week.But there is someone who knows that the eviction in the next week. In a viral video, Shilpa Shinde is seen talking to Puneesh Sharma about Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma or Luv Tyagi.Shilpa says, "Bahar logon ko andaaza bhi nai hai k isne logon ke saath kitna khraab kiya hai. Apni power ka isne kitna ganda galat istemaal kiya hai. Or abhi bhi mera dil yahi kehta hai, Priyank ke sath bhi yeh vahi kar raha hai."She further says, "Isko mil raha ha iska, or pta hai mujhe actually ispe taras aa raha hai. Mene bola na tumko us din, tumko nai pta iske saath kya ho raha hai. Iske saath jab hoga na tab tumhe pta chalega. 14vein hafte me yeh bahar hoga. Yeh Top 4 ka nahi hai."Check out the complete video here:Well, we wonder if Shilpa remembers that last week only Vikas Gupta gained maximum votes and entered in the semi-finals.Many people slammed Shilpa for this comment.