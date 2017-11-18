 BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde passes RACIST comments on Hina Khan
BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde passes RACIST comments on Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde does something we never expected.

Updated: 18 Nov 2017 05:24 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shide and Hina Khan

New Delhi: Ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are very excited for today’s episode and the reason is, it is ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ with Salman Khan. Earlier we told you about how hot divas of Bigg Boss 11 sizzled in bikini. Everyone had a light moment that time and jumped in the pool. Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla, Bandagi Kalra and Benafsha Soonawalla wore their best bikinis and had fun in the pool with Puneesh Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma.

Now after this fun session,Shilpa Shinde did something viewers never expected from her. Shilpa passed racist comment on Hina Khan.

When the contestant came inside and got ready, Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan were working in the kitchen. Just at that time, Arshi says, “Are in logon ke color ko kya ho gya hai, kaale pad gye yeh toh.”

Hina passes and says, “Hum to pehle se hi kale hai.”

Listening this, Shilpa says, “Pehle sa kale log kaise kale honge.” Akash intervenes and asks Shilpa not to start this argument again. At the end of the video, Arshi says, “Hina Ki tarah gya to tumhe kyu bura laga.”

Check out the complete video here:







Arshi was nowhere at fault but we think Shilpa was wrong in passing that comment on Hina.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

