BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta to get EVICTED!

This week, Shilpa Shinde crossed the thin line between teasing and harassing. Bigg Boss 11 contestant tortured Vikas Gupta so much that he tried to escape from Bigg Boss house not once but twice. He went on to say that he is even ready to pay 2 Crore but Bigg Boss didn’t let him go out of the show.
Well, the shocking thing was that no other contestants like Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani or Benafsha Soonawalla took stand for Vikas Gupta.
Now as per the latest promo by Colors TV of Bigg Boss 11, it is being said that either Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta will get evicted from the show. Salman Khan will grill Shilpa Shinde for passing personal comments on Vikas Gupta and torturing him.
Check out this latest promo of Bigg Boss 11:
#shilpashinde aur #VikasGupta ke jhagde ka @beingsalmankhan lagayenge anjaam aaj ke #WeekendKaVaar par. 🔰 More Update Follow - @biggbossig ____________________________________________ Catch the whole gossip And unseen footage.... @biggbossig 👈 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ ➖ #bb11 #biggboss11 #Priyanksharma #shivanidurgah #manveergurjar #salmankhan #colorstv #zubairkhan #hinakhan #kkk8 #beinghuman #shilpashinde #vikasgupta #hinakhan #benafshasoonawalla #hitentejwani #bb #jyotikumari #lucindanicholas #sapnachoudhary #mehjabisiddiqui #zubairkhan #AkashDadlani #colors #luvtyagi #puneeshsharma #bandgikalra #arshikhan #dhinchakpooja
Follow @_bigboss_11fc #bb11 #biggboss11 #colors #mtv #salmankhan#gauharkhan#princenarula #salman #biggboss #splitsvilla #hitentejwani #luvtyagi#sabyasachi#pooja #luv #benafshasoonawalla #priyanksharma #akash #sapna #dhinchakpooja #shilpashinde #vikasgupta #arshikhan#hinakhan #sapnachoudhary #priyank #shilpa #vikas #arshi #hina
A post shared by @_bigboss_11fc on
So who do you think should get eliminated from the show, Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta?
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.