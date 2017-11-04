 BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta to get EVICTED!
Bigg Boss 11 contestant are ready for Weekend Ka Vaar unaware about the Bomb that Salman Khan will drop on them.

By: || Updated: 04 Nov 2017 01:51 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has a reason to celebrate because show is back in top 10 in TRP ratings. But there is no reason for Bigg Boss 11 housemates to celebrate. In fact, it will be a shock for all of them when Bigg Boss host Salman Khan will grill Shilpa Shinde.

This week, Shilpa Shinde crossed the thin line between teasing and harassing. Bigg Boss 11 contestant tortured Vikas Gupta so much that he tried to escape from Bigg Boss house not once but twice. He went on to say that he is even ready to pay 2 Crore but Bigg Boss didn’t let him go out of the show.

Well, the shocking thing was that no other contestants like Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani or Benafsha Soonawalla took stand for Vikas Gupta.

Now as per the latest promo by Colors TV of Bigg Boss 11, it is being said that either Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta will get evicted from the show. Salman Khan will grill Shilpa Shinde for passing personal comments on Vikas Gupta and torturing him.

So who do you think should get eliminated from the show, Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

