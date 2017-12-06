 BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde LASHES OUT at Akash Dadlani
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde LASHES OUT at Akash Dadlani

BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde LASHES OUT at Akash Dadlani

Bigg Boss 11 Akash Dadlani forcefully kisses Shilpa Shinde.

By: || Updated: 06 Dec 2017 04:55 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde LASHES OUT at Akash Dadlani

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestants never fail to amuse the viewers. As we all saw how Akash Dadlani was against Shilpa Shinde last week and now in this week, he is back to his new antics.

In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Akash Dadlani is trying his best to woo Shilpa Shinde and be friends with her again. Two days back, Akash had a fight with Arshi Khan when the latter questioned former for getting too friendly with Shilpa Shinde. Akash at that time said, ‘Shilpa Shinde is the best.’

Now a new video on internet is getting viral and it is about Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani. In the video, Akash crosses his limit and kisses Shilpa Shinde.

Well, Shilpa doesn’t look too happy with that and lashes out on Akash for kissing her forcefully.

Check out these videos:








On a related note, the dynamics of friendships in the Bigg Boss house are changing. As Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma had a huge fight and after that Hina Khan also yelled at Hiten Tejwani.

On the other side, Vikas and Hiten planned to kick Hina out and make Arshi Khan, new captain of the house.

In between all this, which friendship will survive till the end?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story CONGRATULATIONS ! Hate Story actress Paoli Dam gets married

trending now

VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Witnesses narrate horrifying torture ...
VIDEO
PM Modi on Ayodhya Row, asks 'who will fight 2019 ...
VIDEO
These TV jodis to get married in month of ...