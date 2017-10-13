BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde is ‘UNGLI-MASTER’ of house, says Sargun Mehta

In one of a video, anchor asks Sargun about who according to her will be in top 3. She prompts Sapna Choudhary. But in another video, anchor asks who is ‘unglimaster’ of the house is. Sargun says that is Shilpa Shinde. Answering it, she says, “Shilpa is definitely ungli-master of the house. Uska ek hi kaam hai. Voh subah uthte hi sabse pehle vikas ko dekhti hai, apni ungli kar deti hai or bakwaas karna shuru kar deti hai. Kuch na kuch to uska chalta hi rehta hai.”
Check out this video of Sargun saying Shilpa is the one who irritates everyone:
In, today’s episode we will see an ugly fight of Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan. Tables have turned in Bigg Boss 11 house since Vikas Gupta became Captain. Viewers will see Shilpa Shinde suddenly being sweet and friendly with Vikas and having fights with Arshi Khan.
Check out this video of Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde fighting:
Well, this week 5 contestants are nominated and they are Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Sshivani Durgah, Sapna Choudhary and Jyoti Kumari.
Who you think will get eliminated this week?
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.