BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde in TEARS, courtesy Vikas Gupta

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going to give a lot of drama to their viewers and ardent fans on Wednesday. Bigg Boss gave a luxury budget task to the contestants this time, dividing the teams in two, Shilpa’s team and Vikas’ team.In Bigg Boss 11 house, garden area was converted to a cushion factory and Shilpa and Vikas were made two businessmen who will compete against each other. Other housemates are laborers and they can work for whoever they want. During this task, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan made a strategy and stole Vikas’ money.But at the end Vikas changed his game. He also gets into a verbal argument with Shilpa Shinde.As per sources, Shilpa broke down at the end of the task and she was in tears. She also said that if the money would have been real, Vikas would have killed someone till now.Check out this video of luxury budget task:Just like the last week’s luxury budget task, Vikas used his mind and totally changed the game. So, on whose side you are, Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.