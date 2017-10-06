BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde BREAKS the JAIL and rest what happens is OUTRIGHT FUNNY

: As in the day we told you that 3 contestants will go to the jail in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and it will be decided by Padosis. So the finally decision is made and they send Shilpa Shinde, Zubair Khan and Akash Dadlani in jail aka Bigg Boss Kaal Kothari.But you will be shocked to know that Shilpa broke the prison and went on to take the revenge from Vikas Gupta. Well, looks like Shilpa won’t even let Vikas have a good sleep.‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actress slipped out of the jail and went into bedroom. She placed one of Vikas’ slippers near his head. Deep in sleep Vikas was unaware about is. However, she gets back in the jail and Zubair and Akash have laughter riot over it.Check out the video of Shilpa Shinde getting out of Kaal Kothari:Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are having endless fights over their past. Will things get uglier with each passing day or they will become friends?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss 11 news and updates.