BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde BREAKS the JAIL and rest what happens is OUTRIGHT FUNNY

But you will be shocked to know that Shilpa broke the prison and went on to take the revenge from Vikas Gupta. Well, looks like Shilpa won’t even let Vikas have a good sleep.
‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actress slipped out of the jail and went into bedroom. She placed one of Vikas’ slippers near his head. Deep in sleep Vikas was unaware about is. However, she gets back in the jail and Zubair and Akash have laughter riot over it.
Check out the video of Shilpa Shinde getting out of Kaal Kothari:
@ShilpaShindee leaves the jail to get back at @lostboyjourney Find out if she's successful, tonight 10pm only on #BB11 ! #FridayKaFaisla more updates Follow - @Biggboss.11th _________________________________ #bb11 #biggboss11 #Priyanksharma #sshivanidurgah #manveergurjar #salmankhan #colorstv #zubairkhan #hinakhan #kkk8 #beinghuman #shilpashinde #vikasgupta #hinakhan #benafshasoonawalla #hitentejwani #bb #jyotikumari #lucindanicholas #sapnachoudhary #mehjabisiddiqui #zubairkhan #AkashDadlani #colors #luvtyagi #puneeshsharma #bandgikalra #arshikhan #lucindanicholas
@ShilpaShindee leaves the jail to get back at @lostboyjourney Find out if she's successful, tonight 10pm only on #BB11 ! #FridayKaFaisla more updates Follow - @Biggboss.11th _________________________________ #bb11 #biggboss11 #Priyanksharma #sshivanidurgah #manveergurjar #salmankhan #colorstv #zubairkhan #hinakhan #kkk8 #beinghuman #shilpashinde #vikasgupta #hinakhan #benafshasoonawalla #hitentejwani #bb #jyotikumari #lucindanicholas #sapnachoudhary #mehjabisiddiqui #zubairkhan #AkashDadlani #colors #luvtyagi #puneeshsharma #bandgikalra #arshikhan #lucindanicholas
A post shared by Bigg Boss 11 ( Official ) ???? (@biggboss.11th) on
Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are having endless fights over their past. Will things get uglier with each passing day or they will become friends?
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss 11 news and updates.