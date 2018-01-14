BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde becomes the WINNER of the show?



Exclusive! And Confirmed!

Shilpa Shinde is Winner of BB season 11

Congrats Shilma, love you very much

: Heartbeats of ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are racing as the moment is getting closer. Who will it be, Shilpa Shinde or Hina Khan?Certain media reports claim Shilpa Shinde has won the popular show but we are yet to get a confirmationWell, as we told you earlier that Shilpa Shinde received highest votes and was leading with a huge margin, so has that has come true? If she has then she takes the mammoth kitty - the prize money of 44 lakhs.Twitter handle 'The Khabri' confirmed the news with this tweet but haven't still been able to authenticate the news from the studios in Lonavala:Well, not just this, ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan too tweeted and congratulated Shilpa Shinde for winning Bigg Boss 11.Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.