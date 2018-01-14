BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde becomes the WINNER of the show?

Certain media reports claim Shilpa Shinde has won the popular show but we are yet to get a confirmation
Well, as we told you earlier that Shilpa Shinde received highest votes and was leading with a huge margin, so has that has come true? If she has then she takes the mammoth kitty - the prize money of 44 lakhs.
Twitter handle 'The Khabri' confirmed the news with this tweet but haven't still been able to authenticate the news from the studios in Lonavala:
Watch this space for the confirmation in a short while.
Exclusive! And Confirmed!
Shilpa Shinde is Winner of BB season 11
Retweet if you are happy
— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 14, 2018
Well, not just this, ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan too tweeted and congratulated Shilpa Shinde for winning Bigg Boss 11.
#ShilpaShinde Shilma win @BiggBoss 11. Congrats Ma. Thanks @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @EndemolShineIND
— Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) January 14, 2018
Congrats Shilma, love you very much
— Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) January 14, 2018
Shilpa Shinde is on a roll and has been doing everything said by @lostboy54. Tune in now for all the entertainment. #BB11
A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpashiinde) on
Tiger @beingsalmankhan with #BiggBoss11 winner #ShilpaShinde ????⭐????❤???????? Congratulations #Shilpa #biggboss11 . . . #TigerZindaHai #SwagSeKarengeSabkaSwagat #Race3Begins #SalmanKhan #beingsalmankhan #JacquelineFernandez #ranveersingh #aliabhatt #akshaykumar #aamirkhan #priyankachopra #sidharthmalhotra #deepikapadukone #ManishMalhotra #johnabraham #hrithikroshan #katrinakaif #ShahRukhKhan #BollywoodActress
SHILPA'S FINAL LOOK OF BIGG BOSS SEASON 11❤❤????????⚘⚘???????? #fanpage #shilpashinde #follow #biggboss11 #expressions #smile #cute #india #mahrashtra #glam #love #model #world #actress #innocent #looks #adorable #mumbai #evergreen #delhi #like #daily #goals #celebrity #beautiful #georgous #mesmorising #weloveshilpashinde #teamshilpashinde #colourstv
A post shared by Amna❤Shilpa (@shilpashinde_love16) on
Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.