 BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde becomes the WINNER of the show?
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde becomes the WINNER of the show?

BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde becomes the WINNER of the show?

Here is the winner of Bigg Boss season 11!

Updated: 14 Jan 2018 08:55 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde becomes the WINNER of the show?

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde

New Delhi: Heartbeats of ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are racing as the moment is getting closer. Who will it be, Shilpa Shinde or Hina Khan?

Certain media reports claim Shilpa Shinde has won the popular show but we are yet to get a confirmation

Well, as we told you earlier that Shilpa Shinde  received highest votes and  was leading with a huge margin, so has that has come true? If she has then she takes the mammoth kitty - the prize money of 44 lakhs.

Twitter handle 'The Khabri' confirmed the news with this tweet but haven't still been able to authenticate the news from the studios in Lonavala:

Watch this space for the confirmation in a short while.



Well, not just this, ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan too tweeted and congratulated Shilpa Shinde for winning Bigg Boss 11.





 


















Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

