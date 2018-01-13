BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s GRAND FINALE performance has NAAGIN TWIST



Naagin Shilpa Shinde and Sapera @lostboy54 give an entertaining performance in #BB11Finale. Don't miss it, tomorrow at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/5gttA6BKXt

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 13, 2018

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has been hands down one of the entertaining and dramatic seasons ever. Audience was glued to the TV and all thanks to popular contestants like Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and many more.Now as show is coming to an end and we just are waiting for that one moment when host Salman Khan will declare the winner of Bigg Boss 11.But before that, makers have planned power packed performances of Bigg Boss 11 contestants. A video has been posted by Colors TV on Twitter in which Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are performing on Sridevi’s hit song ‘Main Naagin tu sapera.’At the end of the song, Shilpa says a line, “Bann gaya kutta yeh to ban gya kutta.”Check out Shilpa and Vikas’s dance here:Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s journey on the show has been quite fantastic. They entered the show and started fighting but in between became friends and fans named them as, ‘ShiKas’. But by the end, they seemed to be back to square one.Who you want to win Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.