 BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have the FIRST FIGHT of the season
First day and too many fights in the Bigg Boss 11

Updated: 02 Oct 2017 11:38 AM
Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta in a huge fight in Bigg Boss 11

New Delhi: The most awaited show of the year, Bigg Boss 11 has started on Colors TV channel. On Sunday, host of the show Salman Khan introduced all the contestants in the show as they entered the house.

Well, if you remember the first day of Bigg Boss 10 was quite boring but the contestants and the 'padosis' of Bigg Boss 11 have raised the temperature on the first day. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 are in for a huge drama which will be created by Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.

In the new promo of Bigg Boss season 11, we see Vikas Gupta saying to Shilpa Shinde that if he knew she was coming to the show, he would not have come. Shilpa walks away saying that he is in the show because of her.

For those who don’t know, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have a bitter history. Vikas Gupta was the programmer of the channel that aired her hit show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Shilpa filed a police complaint against the makers of the popular sitcom and later quit it.

TV actress Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Chaudhary, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra, Sshivani Durgah, Zubair Khan and Jyoti Kumari are contestants of Bigg Boss 11.

