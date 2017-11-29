BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are GETTING MARRIED for REAL!

Here is some really good news for Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta aka ‘Shikas’ fans. Just when we all gushing looking at their video compilations, Bigg Boss thought to make things real.
As per source of Bollywoodlife, “Creative team of Bigg Boss 11 has planned a task wherein there will be a mock wedding between Shilpa and Vikas. Now that Vikas and Shilpa are friends, the makers are planning to take full advantage of this, and as a result a task will take place in the month of December where Shilpa and Vikas will exchange the wedding vows, while the housemates will pretend to be the family members of the two.”
At the start of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta had a lot of fights and things were so band at a time that Vikas even tried to escape from the house.
Well, all is well that ends well.
