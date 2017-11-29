 BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are GETTING MARRIED for REAL!
Bigg Boss 11 contestants foes turned friends Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shine to be husband-wife?

By: || Updated: 29 Nov 2017 09:43 AM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 is not only known for drama and fights, it is and will be remembered for Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s enmity which is blossoming into friendship. Everyone loves how they have bonded over in the last two weeks.

Here is some really good news for Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta aka ‘Shikas’ fans. Just when we all gushing looking at their video compilations, Bigg Boss thought to make things real.



As per source of Bollywoodlife, “Creative team of Bigg Boss 11 has planned a task wherein there will be a mock wedding between Shilpa and Vikas. Now that Vikas and Shilpa are friends, the makers are planning to take full advantage of this, and as a result a task will take place in the month of December where Shilpa and Vikas will exchange the wedding vows, while the housemates will pretend to be the family members of the two.”

At the start of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta had a lot of fights and things were so band at a time that Vikas even tried to escape from the house.

Well, all is well that ends well.

Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.

