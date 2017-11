BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Sapna Choudhary get into the ‘WORST FIGHT’

: A new week has started in the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and so has the new drama and fight. We will keep you updated with the nominations, but you need to hear this fresh Bigg Boss gossip.Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani who apologized to Shilpa Shinde during ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is back with his old antics. In a new video, Shilpa Shinde and Sapna Choudhary are seen getting into an ugly brawl. It started because of Akash, who comes to Sapna and says, “Yeh Bhabhi (Shilpa) kya bol rahi hai, Sapna ko uski aukaat dikha doongi.”Sapna gets furious and loudly says, “Teri aukaat to mere ko bhi pta hai or bahar vaalon ko bhi pta hai. Sabko apni apni aukaat ka pta hai, jis din bolne pe aai sabki aukaat niklegi yahan pe.”Shilpa, who is in kitchen says, “Bol na baba”Sapna then retorts saying, “Aap kyu pad rahi hai beech mein mene aapko kya bola hai.”Sapna then comes out and says, “Aapko kyun btaun, aap usko keh skte ho Sapna ki aukaat me dikhaungi, kya pta hai aapko meri kitni aukaat hai.”Check out the video of Sapna and Shilpa Shinde fighting here:Well, all this wouldn’t have been happened if Akash didn’t instigate Sapna Choudhary.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.