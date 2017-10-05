BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan get in WAR of WORDS

: Bigg Boss 11 day 4 and a new fight- It is day 4 in Colors TV show Bigg Boss and till now ardent fans have witnessed number of fights. But the first fight was of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta and it is still going on day 4.But Shilpa Shinde has made a new enemy in the house. As per reports, TV actress and Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan came to Shilpa Shinde to sort things out between Vikas and her.Hina says, “Mene Vikas ko bol diya hai, aaj ke baad agar tumhare or Shilpa ke beech me kuch hoga, hum nahi padne vale hain. Kyunki tum ab khud handle kroge.”Shilpa replies, “Bas Bilkul bilkul.”The normal conversation soon turns into a heated argument, when Shilpa says “That’s great.This is your lookout, mene tumko nahi bola hamare beech me aao.”Hine then says that she won’t sit quiet if she sees something wrong is happening with someone. Shilpa then irritates Hina and how Hina reacts, Check out this video:At the end Hina says about Shilpa, “She has no limits.”Well, it’s just 4day in Bigg Boss house and contestants are losing their calm so easily.Will Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde patch up?This time theme of the Bigg Boss is ‘Padosi’ and 18 contestants have been introduced. Out of them 4 are ‘padosis’, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Lucinda Nicholas and Luv Tyagi. The other contestants who are in main house are, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Choudhary, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra, Sshivani Durgah, Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan.