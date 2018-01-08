BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan LOCK HORNS over FOOD again



New Delhi: As the finale of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is approaching, the contestants are seemingly losing their cool.The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame contestant Shilpa Shinde has emerged to be the strongest contender in the game so far. However she is in a neck to neck battle with popular celebrity contestant Hina Khan.Talking about votes, Shilpa has been leading the trends so far , with Hina right after her.The stiff competition between the two results in their frequent conflicts inside the house.The two exchanged heated barbs over food again. In a newly released promo we can see them quarrelling like before.Hina said to Shilpa that before cooking anything one should ask from the rest of people, to which Shilpa smugly answered , "I don't." She said that the chapatis that they just ate was cooked by her.Vikas interferes and says that it was he who made the chapatis , not Shilpa. Shilpa says that she prepared the stuffing. Vikas counters that and says that just because Shilpa had left extra stuffing he made chapatis out of it as he did not want it to get wasted. Shilpa then shows the chapati that she had already made for them. Hina strikes back again accusing Shilpa of cooking extra food so that she can feed them stale ones the other time.The brawl gets louder between the two.Previously too , there had been many instances where Hina and Shilpa have fought over food.Check out the video here:It can be witnessed that as the finale is approaching, those who used to be Shilpa's friends once have united against her. Vikas Gupta and Akash dadlani who once used to share a good bond with Shilpa, can now be seen against her.Who do you think was responsible for this brawl?