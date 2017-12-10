 BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani are safe from EVICTION
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani are safe from EVICTION

BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani are safe from EVICTION

There was a major twist in eviction this week.

By: || Updated: 10 Dec 2017 10:44 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani are safe from EVICTION

Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani were nominated for eviction this week. Image: Instagram

New Delhi: In an unusual twist in the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11, nobody got evicted tonight.

Every 'Weekend ka Vaar' witnesses eviction of one of the nominated contestants but this time nobody got evicted.

Celebrity contestant Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani were the people who were nominated for eviction. Everybody was expecting this to be Akash's last week in the show , but in a major relief to him no eviction was carried out this week.

Akash did a very energetic rap tonight. People were pretty sure that this would be his last rap , as his competition was with Shilpa Shinde. Clearly, Shilpa's fan following is very large and she is one of the strongest contenders in the house.

However in a major relief to him, there was no eviction.

 

In the Sultani Akhada we witnessed an entertaining verbal and then sumo-wrestling fight between 'once-friends-now-rivals' Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan.

Arshi Khan emerged victorious in the Sultani Akhada.

 



Stay tuned to find about the nomination task for the next week.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11: OMG ! Luv Tyagi thinks friend Priyank is ARROGANT

trending now

INDIA
Crowd greets Rahul Gandhi with 'Modi Modi' chants
VIDEO
Gujarat Assembly Elections: Who is leading after first round ...
INDIA
WATCH: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim alleges she was molested ...