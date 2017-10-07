 BIGG BOSS 11: SHELL SHOCKING! Vikas Gupta to be THROWN OUT of the house for HITTING Akash Dadlani
Vikas Gupta gets into a physical fight with Akash Dadlani. Hits him brutally, leaving his face bleeding.

By: || Updated: 07 Oct 2017 04:22 PM
Vikas Gutpa in Bigg Boss 11 house

New Delhi: Well, the pressure in Bigg Boss house has mounted so much that contestants have gone down to physical fights in the first week of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11.

The fights of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta were endless. We saw how Shilpa provoked and Vikas reacted on it. Just two days before, after the nominations, Vikas Gupta had a heated argument with Akash Dadlani. Vikas said all that when Akash tried to insult him. After this incident Akash was totally on Shilpa’s side.

Now the latest we hear is that Akash and Vikas Gupta got into a physical fight. Not just this, fight was so brutal that Akash got badly hurt. Vikas punched Akash badly and left his face bleeding.



Well, Vikas’ this kind of behavior will surely get him out of the house. Bigg Boss has always said no to physical fights. Vikas Gupta’s journey will end as soon Bigg Boss orders him to pack his bags and go out of the house.Even Bigg Boss 11 contestants won't support Vikas' this rash behaviour.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

First Published:
