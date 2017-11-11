BIGG BOSS 11: SHELL SHOCKING! Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satapathy EVICTED

tonight







New Delhi: Bigg Boss host Salman Khan will return to your TV screens with “Weekend Ka War”on Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. And this week it’s surely going to surprise you.The excitement to know who gets evicted this week is high and we have exclusively brought to you the name of this week’s evicted member from Bigg Boss house.According to entertainment news website Bollywood Life, there was double eviction this week where Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satapathy got the least number of votes and hence got evicted from the show.Along with Mehjabi and Sabyasachi Satapathy, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna Choudhary were nominated this week.The nominations itself was full of surprise as Shilpa Shinde had an immunity. Also, Puneesh Sharma, being the captain of the house, was given additional power wherein he was asked to name seven members for the nominations. He named Benafsha, Luv Tyagi, Sabyasachi, Priyank, Sapna, Mehjabi and Hiten Tejwani. The rest of the house mates had to select two names each out of these seven for the nominations.So out of 4 padodis, now only Luv Tyagi is in the Bigg Bosss house. Let's see till what time he survives.Stay tune for all Bigg Boss news and updates.