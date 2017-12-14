BIGG BOSS 11: Sayantani Ghosh LASHES OUT on Vikas Gupta

TV actress Sayantani Ghosh also slammed Hina many times. Now actress has once again spoken about a Bigg Boss 11 contestant but this time it is Vikas Gupta.
Remember how during luxury budget task, Vikas Gupta body shamed Akash Dadlani and called him ugly. Sayantani surely didn’t like that.
She wrote, “Ok so all d ppl who think i support #vikas 4 work,here it goes .watchin #BB11 now .in d robot task,everyone said things mostly dat has happnd or being said in d show,but tellin #Akash ugly physically ws not a fair thing!personally Dnt like physical shaming by any1 even in task!”
Ok so all d ppl who think i support #vikas 4 work,here it goes .watchin #BB11 now .in d robot task,everyone said things mostly dat has happnd or being said in d show,but tellin #Akash ugly physically ws not a fair thing!personally Dnt like physical shaming by any1 even in task!
— Sayantani Manisha (@sayantani0609) December 13, 2017
Hope now ppl can see dat even if I support #vikas or #Shilpa in @BB11 I also voice it when I feel something off bout dem ..and that’s a true friend or supporter to me ,one who supports n stand by ppl they like but also have d courage to tell them their opinion
— Sayantani Manisha (@sayantani0609) December 13, 2017
On a related note, in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 Vikas Gupta’s team has won this week’s luxury budget task and now Akash Dadlani, Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma are in kaal Kothari.
