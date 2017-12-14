 BIGG BOSS 11: Sayantani Ghosh LASHES OUT on Vikas Gupta
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta called Akash Dadlani ugly in the task.

By: || Updated: 14 Dec 2017 06:37 PM
New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan has been in news constantly since she entered the reality show. She has been slammed and criticized for her behavior in the house. Many TV actors like Karan Patel, Kamya Punjabi, Gauahar Khan have lashed out at her on Twitter.

TV actress Sayantani Ghosh also slammed Hina many times. Now actress has once again spoken about a Bigg Boss 11 contestant but this time it is Vikas Gupta.

Remember how during luxury budget task, Vikas Gupta body shamed Akash Dadlani and called him ugly. Sayantani surely didn’t like that.




She wrote, “Ok so all d ppl who think i support #vikas 4 work,here it goes .watchin #BB11 now .in d robot task,everyone said things mostly dat has happnd or being said in d show,but tellin #Akash ugly physically ws not a fair thing!personally Dnt like physical shaming by any1 even in task!”

On a related note, in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11  Vikas Gupta’s team has won this week’s luxury budget task and now Akash Dadlani, Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma are in kaal Kothari.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

