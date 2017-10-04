BIGG BOSS 11: Sapna Choudhary wants to QUIT the show

: Bigg Boss is an entertainment and drama for the viewers but not for the people who enter the show. Many times we have seen that contestants have breakdown in the house and want to quit. Remember Rimy Sen and Rahul Mahajan. However, Rahul wanted to quit the show when he was very much near the finale.This time too there is one contestant who wants to leave the show the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. It is Haryanvi dance sensation, Sapna Choudhary. In an unseen video on Voot, Sapna Choudhary is seen talking to Zubair Khan on Day 2.Conversation starts when Zubair says that Vikas and Shilpa are in the show because channel wants some TRP. Sapna replies she can’t understand why makers choosed her. She says that ‘Mujhe bhej do ghar, me nahi reh sakti. Me baar baar cameras me jaake bol rahi hoon mujhe ghar bhej do ji.”Zubair shockingly asks her why she wants to go home, and Sapna says “Meri bas ki nahi hai.”Zubair then gives a life advice to Sapna saying that she should never quit.Well, this time nominated contestants are, Zubair Khan, Arshi Khan, Bandagi Kalra, Jyoti Kumari and Shilpa Shinde.This time theme of the Bigg Boss is ‘Padosi’ and 18 contestants have been introduced. Out of them 4 are ‘padosis’, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Lucinda Nicholas and Luv Tyagi. The other contestants who are in main house are, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Choudhary, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra, Sshivani Durgah, Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan.