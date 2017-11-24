BIGG BOSS 11: Sapna Choudhary SLAMS Shilpa Shinde and calls Puneesh-bandagi 'Besharam'









Shilpa Shinde accuses Sapna Choudhary of making a big deal out of a small thing. Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek #BB11#BiggBoss11 @bigbossseason.11 @bigbossseason.11



A post shared by Biggboss.season.11(unofficial) (@bigbossseason.11) on Nov 24, 2017 at 12:57am PST

A post shared by Biggboss.season.11(unofficial) (@bigbossseason.11) on

New Delhi: One of the most talked about show currently is Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, where we see less of entertainment and more of fights and drama. Earlier in the day we told you how Priyank body-shamed Shilpa Shinde by commenting on her weight.Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra and Sayantani Ghosh slammed Priyank on Twitter.Now in a video clip, Sapna is seen lashing out at Shilpa Shinde. Conversation starts when Vikas says, “Puneesh ne Sapna ke character ke bare me kuch galat bola.”Shilpa then says, “Arey voh to uska article aaya tha, isme kya hai, itna kyu react kr rahe ho.”Then Hina, who is sitting outside with Priyank and Sapna, says “Yeh aap kya kar rahe ho, apne group me kisi ki baatein.”Sapna then angrily walks inside and says to Shilpa, “Galat baat.”Shilpa replies saying, “Sapna hume tumhare bare me vohi pta hai jo tumne btaya.”Sapna the lashes out on Shilpa and says, “Matlab aapko unko (Puneesh) samjhana chahiye, or aap mere bare me bol rahe ho k is cheez se kya farak padta hai.”Check out the complete video here:Sapna then also lashed out at Puneesh and Bandagi. Check out this video:This week 4 contestants are nominated and they are, Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde. One of them will get evicted on Saturday.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.