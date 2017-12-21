BIGG BOSS 11: Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha Soonawalla dance to 'Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 ex-contestants, MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla and popular Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary met outside the house and had oodles of fun.The recently shared post by Benafsha Soonawalla on Instagram has both the beauties dancing with rapt on the popular Haryanvi track "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal".The swag with which both the ladies are dancing is totally slaying the audience.Benafsha who has been very active on social media after her eviction wrote a long and touching post with the video.Shw worte: "Love this girl. Both of us felt another kind of beaaaautiful positivity whilst looking at each other and dancing to my recent faaaav song! That time when I came to delhi and Sapna dragged me to her house in the middle of the night. Must say. SO WORTH IT. What a beautiful family. Especially sappu ki maaaaaa #hooomanepalpalyaaadteritadpaaaaveseeee".There is no denying that like all of us Benafsha too has been smitten by the magic of Sapna Choudhary and her songs.Both of them seem to have had a super fun night.