BIGG BOSS 11: Sambhavana Seth OPENLY SUPPORTS Hina Khan

: Every year in Bigg Boss we see one contestant who gets offended easily and is almost all the time in the news. Last year it was Bani J and Lopamudra Raut. Well, this time it is Hina Khan.TV actress Hina Khan rose to fame with Star Plus TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ we got to see her daring and adventurous side. But in Bigg Boss 11, viewers are getting to see every shade of Hina. When everyone is hating her on social media and terming her a diplomatic person, there is someone who is totally supporting her.Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actress Sambhavna Seth is openly defending Hina Khan. In one of the video, Sambhavan says “Aaj ke episode me Hina kis side se galat gai? Sab uspe toot-toot kar pad rahe hai. Hina ki bhi galtiyaan rahi hain or me bta ke jis tarah se Hina Ko sab chaaro taraf se ghere huye hain na, to agar Hina ki jagah me hoti to mera reaction Hina se kaafi zyada hota.”Check out these videos of Sambhavna Seth speaking in support of Hina Khan:This is the only week that Hina has not been nominated because she is a captain. What you think, is she on everyone’s target?In Bigg Boss 11 house, this week 7 contestants have been nominated this week and they are Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.