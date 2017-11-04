BIGG BOSS 11: Salman Khan’s REACTION to Shilpa-Vikas fight with SHOCK you







: It is ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and ardent fans are waiting for Salman Khan to come on their TV screens.This week, a lot has happened in the Bigg Boss 11 house but majorly it is all about Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. This time, Shilpa Shinde crossed the thin line between teasing and harassing. Bigg Boss 11 contestant tortured Vikas Gupta so much that he tried to escape from Bigg Boss house not once but twice. He went on to say that he is even ready to pay 2 Crore but Bigg Boss didn’t let him go out of the show.Now as per sources, Salman Khan started the shooting of Bigg Boss ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ and talked to Shilpa Shinde very politely at first. Later on, he asked the actress not to make personal comments on Vikas Gupta but didn’t take any side and advised both of them that fighting all the time is not a good thing.Salman Khan was not at all harsh with Shilpa. In fact he praised Shilpa that she is playing very well but comments like ‘Casting Couch’ on National TV doesn’t suit her.On a related note, this week 9 contestants are nominated and they are Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Dhinchak Pooja, Shilpa Shidne, Bandagi Kalra and Sabyasachi Satpathy.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.