BIGG BOSS 11: Salman Khan SLAMS Hina Khan

As we told you earlier that on this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan entered the stage with Katrina Kaif. They promoted ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and also launched its new song, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’.Apart from that, housemates picked Puneesh Sharma as the villain of the house. Salman Khan lashed out at him for using abusive words and wasting food.It was not just Puneesh but also Hina Khan. Salman Khan called Hina in the witness box and questioned her for using red chilli powder in the Bigg Boss luxury budget task. He slammed Hina for being inhuman in the task and stooping so low in the task. Not just this Salman also accused Hina for not giving water to Bandagi when she was suffering in pain.And it was shock to the viewers as for the first time Hina Khan accepted her mistake on the show.Check out this sneak peak video:Who you think will get evicted this week, Bandagi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma or Luv Tyagi?Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.