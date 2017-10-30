 BIGG BOSS 11: Salman Khan SHOOTS his ANGER at Priyank AGAIN
Priyank who re-entered the house faces Salman's anger again for spreading negativity in the house. Salman gets really angry at him and advises him not to drag personal life of any of the contestants in the game. Priyank apologizes for his fault when Salman makes him realise what he did is not at all right.

(Salman Khan and Priyank Sharma in Bigg Boss Season 11/Image- Twitter@BiggBoss)

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 11's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' brings eviction of one contestant of the house. While Salman announces that one of the three contestants Benafsha, Luv and Jyoti will be out, it was Jyoti who gets eliminated this weekend.

Priyank who re-entered the house faces Salman's anger again for spreading negativity in the house. Salman gets really angry at him and advises him not to drag personal life of any of the contestants in the game.

Priyank allegedly spread negativity about Arshi in the house.

Salman warns all housemates not to be abusive or drag anyone's family in the house to win the game and if anyone does so, he/she will be out of the house.

Priyank apologizes for his fault when Salman makes him realise what he did is not at all right. Earlier, Priyank was thrown out of the house by Salman for his behaviour as he physically attacked his co-contestant Akash.

