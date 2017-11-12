Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan REACTS over Puneesh and Bandgi LOVE AFFAIR

We all know Puneesh and Bandgi's love affair is heating up day-by-day in TV reality show Bigg Boss. Both contestants' intimate scenes shown on the TV made headlines few days back. Host Salman Khan gives advice to Puneesh and Bandgi being very careful showing up their affair on TV.Salman tells Bandgi and Puneesh that their families are watching the show, so they should be very careful with their actions. Puneesh tells him that they will be careful henceforth.'Your parents are also watching this show so you have to be very careful of what you want to show on TV. Be very careful what are you portraying on national television.'