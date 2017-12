BIGG BOSS 11: Salman Khan LASHES OUT at Puneesh Sharma and QUESTIONS Shilpa Shinde

.@BeingSalmanKhan hue Puneesh Sharma ke behaviour se naraaz. Watch what happens next only on #WeekendKaVaar, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/7aAWFzQrC7

— TheKhabri BB~FC (@BiggBossNewz) December 2, 2017



Salman slams puneesh

Yeh khna jo waste krna hai its not cool at all #BB11 pic.twitter.com/dg2pc7jYap



— TheKhabri BB~FC (@BiggBossNewz) December 2, 2017



: It is ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. Undoubtedly, Saturday is a crucial day in Bigg Boss as Salman Khan comes on the stage and tells the contestants where they went wrong.This week, housemates picked Puneesh Sharma as the villain of the house and Salman Khan agreed to it.As per the sneak peak video, Salman Khan lashed out at Puneesh for wasting food during his fight with Akash Dadlani. Not just this, he also questioned Shilpa Shinde that why she didn’t say anything when Puneesh threw Akash’s food.Salman Khan said, “Aapka bartaav hum dekhte aayen hain, aapka aapa khona, out of control ho jana, gandi gandi gaaliyan bakna, badtameezi se pesh aana or fir kabhi jaa ke maafi maang lete ho, lekin uske baad fir se square one pe aa jate ho.”Check out this video of Salman Khan slamming Puneesh Sharma:Well, in this video Salman Khan questioned Shilpa Shinde but actress didn’t have anything to say to it.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.