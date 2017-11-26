 Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan lashes out at Priyank Sharma for body-shaming Shilpa Shinde
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan lashes out at Priyank Sharma for body-shaming Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan lashes out at Priyank Sharma for body-shaming Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss Season 11 host Salman Khan gets angry at Priyank Sharma for his nasty comments on Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan

By: || Updated: 26 Nov 2017 02:17 PM
Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan lashes out at Priyank Sharma for body-shaming Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan and Priyank Sharma/Image- voot

Bigg Boss 11: Contestant Priyank Sharma was thrown out of the show earlier for his misappropriate behaviour in the house. Inspite of being warned by Salman Khan, Priyank is upto all the worng things since he returned to the show.

He keeps on doing mistakes and feels sorry infront of Salman later. Well! Priyank had to face Salman's anger once again. This time Priyank passed some nasty comments against Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan. He said that Shilpa and Arshi cannot run even for a small distance because of their heavy bodies.

 



Tomorrow’s Precap! #bbsneakpeek #BB11  #BiggBoss11


A post shared by BIggboss11 🔵 (@realityshowoffiicial) on






He also compared their bodies to a bull. It really upset Salman and he asked if his mother can run to some distance with her heavy body. Priyank looked ashamed over it and says that he is in regret for what he said about Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan requests 'date Hiten Tejwani' as her birthday gift

trending now

INDIA
PM Modi urges humanitarian forces to defeat terrorism untidely
VIDEO
Akshay Mhatre to be feature in Marathi film 'Loose ...
WORLD
Amid controversy, Ivanka Trump & Chelsea Clinton defend Malia Obama