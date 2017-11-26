Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan lashes out at Priyank Sharma for body-shaming Shilpa Shinde







Contestant Priyank Sharma was thrown out of the show earlier for his misappropriate behaviour in the house. Inspite of being warned by Salman Khan, Priyank is upto all the worng things since he returned to the show.He keeps on doing mistakes and feels sorry infront of Salman later. Well! Priyank had to face Salman's anger once again. This time Priyank passed some nasty comments against Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan. He said that Shilpa and Arshi cannot run even for a small distance because of their heavy bodies.He also compared their bodies to a bull. It really upset Salman and he asked if his mother can run to some distance with her heavy body. Priyank looked ashamed over it and says that he is in regret for what he said about Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan.Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.