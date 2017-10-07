BIGG BOSS 11: Salman Khan LASHES OUT at Hina Khan leaving her in TEARS

: It is ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and Salman Khan is in form to take class of all the contestants. As we told you earlier that Priyank Sharma has broken the most important rule and was kicked out by Salman Khan. After that, host of the show gave a last warning to Zubair Khan for his behavior and threatening the housemates. Zubair got frustrated with all this and consumed a lot of pills. He has taken an emergency exit and has been hospitalized.Now here comes the shock for the ardent fans of Hina Khan. Salman Khan lashed out at Hina Khan saying that why she didn’t take any stand when Zubair used foul language for Arshi Khan. He also clearly told Hina that she talks very sweetly to Zubair because she is afraid of him.At the end, Salman said to Hina, “It is not always about you Hina”.Check out this video:As per sources, Hina Khan was left in tears after Salman lashed out at her.Stay tuned for all news and updates on Bigg Boss 11.