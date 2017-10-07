BIGG BOSS 11: Salman Khan LASHES OUT at Hina Khan leaving her in TEARS

Now here comes the shock for the ardent fans of Hina Khan. Salman Khan lashed out at Hina Khan saying that why she didn’t take any stand when Zubair used foul language for Arshi Khan. He also clearly told Hina that she talks very sweetly to Zubair because she is afraid of him.
At the end, Salman said to Hina, “It is not always about you Hina”.
Check out this video:
Tune in now Follow @bigg.boss_11s #bb11 #biggboss11 #colors #mtv #salmankhan #salman #biggboss #splitsvilla #hitentejwani #mehjabi #lubtyagi #sabyasachi #benafsha# #priyankasharma #akasha #puneesh #sapna #zubair #shilpashinde #vikasgupta #arshikhan #bandgi #hinakhan #hiten #priyank #shilpa #vikas #sshivanidurga#hina
Tune in now [2/2] Follow @bigg.boss_11s #bb11 #biggboss11 #colors #mtv #salmankhan #salman #biggboss #splitsvilla #hitentejwani #mehjabi #lubtyagi #sabyasachi #benafsha# #priyankasharma #akasha #puneesh #sapna #zubair #shilpashinde #vikasgupta #arshikhan #bandgi #hinakhan #hiten #priyank #shilpa #vikas #sshivanidurga#hina
A post shared by bigg boss [Offical] (@bigg.boss_11s) on
As per sources, Hina Khan was left in tears after Salman lashed out at her.
Stay tuned for all news and updates on Bigg Boss 11.