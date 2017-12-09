Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan LASHES OUT at Arshi Khan for DISRESPECTING Shilpa Shinde



is famous for its controversies, fights, love, war and so many things. But, sometimes contestants cross all limits in fight and insult each-other in an objectionable manner.Recently, in the luxury budget task "statue" where each housemate got a chance to meet their loved ones, Arshi Khan misbehaved with Shilpa Shinde and uttered harsh words that irked host Salman Khan.In a latest Tweet on Bigg Boss' Twitter handle, Salman Khan is seen bursting out his anger at Arshi Khan for abusing Shilpa while her mother was inside the house.Shilpa's mother when came in the house, requested not to abuse her daughter Shilpa Shinde and respect her.Well! Watch weekend's episode to know what Salman Khan said to Arshi over her comment on Shilpa.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.