 Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan LASHES OUT at Arshi Khan for DISRESPECTING Shilpa Shinde
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan LASHES OUT at Arshi Khan for DISRESPECTING Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan LASHES OUT at Arshi Khan for DISRESPECTING Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan gets angry at Arshi Khan

By: || Updated: 09 Dec 2017 02:25 PM
Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan LASHES OUT at Arshi Khan for DISRESPECTING Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter@BiggBoss

Bigg Boss 11 is famous for its controversies, fights, love, war and so many things. But, sometimes contestants cross all limits in fight and insult each-other in an objectionable manner.

Recently, in the luxury budget task "statue" where each housemate got a chance to meet their loved ones, Arshi Khan misbehaved with Shilpa Shinde and uttered harsh words that irked host Salman Khan.

In a latest Tweet on Bigg Boss' Twitter handle, Salman Khan is seen bursting out his anger at Arshi Khan for abusing Shilpa while her mother was inside the house.

 



Shilpa's mother when came in the house, requested not to abuse her daughter Shilpa Shinde and respect her.

Well! Watch weekend's episode to know what Salman Khan said to Arshi over her comment on Shilpa.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11: Famous actor enters the house, takes a dig at Hina Khan

trending now

INDIA
Rs 37,54,06,23,616 - Modi government's expenditure on publicity blitz since 2014
INDIA
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 Polling Ph-1: 'We are confident, no ...
PHOTOS
HONEYMOON PICS: ZAHEER KHAN and SAGARIKA GHATGE enjoying their ...