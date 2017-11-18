Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan LASHES OUT at Akash Dadlani

: Saturday in Bigg Boss house is a crucial day for many reasons and one of the important one is evictions and the other is host of the show Salman Khan.In today’s Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 ‘Weekend Ka Vaar', Salman Khan’s agenda will be to react on the changing relationship of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Also, Salman will grill Akash Dadlani for his u-turn behavior towards Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan.As per the latest sneak peak video of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan tells Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta that is he very happy that they are friends now. But it becomes interesting when Salman Khan took Akash Dadlani’s case saying, “Dadlani saab, Mr. taklani, aapko logon ki dushmani achi lagti hai?”Akash replies saying that he couldn’t believe how two people who were enemies earlier are now good friends.Salman also says to Akash, “Jis hisaab se aap ne behave kiya hai yeh 4 din, you looked like a bloody fool.”Check out the complete video of Salman Khan grilling Akash Dadlani here:Well, kudos to Salman for explaining the things in this way and telling Akash that what he was doing is wrong.Who you think will get eliminated this week, Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary or Benafsha Soonawalla?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.