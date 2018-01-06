BIGG BOSS 11: Salman Khan INSULTS these TWO contestants

: Get ready ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 for another interesting episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. As last day we exclusively told you that out of Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi, former contestant got evicted from the show.Voting received from the Mall visit, Luv Tyagi got the lowest votes got evicted from Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. But viewers will get to see that on Sunday ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.As per sneak peak video, today Bollywood actress Rani Mukerjee and actor Sidharth Malhotra will enter the show. They will play some fun activities with the contestants.Apart from that, Salman Khan seems to be upset with nominations ranking of this week in which Akash and Puneesh were standing on 1and 2position. As per the video, Salman Khan insults Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma but in his own way.Bigg Boss host Salman says, “Hmaare 4 nominated sadasya, Shilpa, Hina, Vikas and Luv, aap chaaro kam popular ho ranking ke hisaab se, kyunki number 1 or number 2 to Akash or Puneesh hain bhai. Or inhone yeh jagah haq se li hai.”Puneesh then says, “Bhai logon ne side bhi li Akash ki, argument bhi kari, k Akash best entertainer hai.”Salman Khan then gives apt reply, “Bang-Bang krne se, ladne jhagadne se entertainment hota hai?”Check out the complete video here:Isn’t Salman Khan Savage?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.