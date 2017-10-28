BIGG BOSS 11: Salman Khan BLASTS this contestant for the task and personal comments

: Saturday is always a judgement day in Colors TV show, Bigg Boss 11. All the contestants chat with Salman Khan giving justification for the drama and fights.This week the viewers saw all the housemates targeting Dhinchak Pooja and putting her in jail. Salman lashed out at Shilpa Shinde that if she thought Mehjabi was also worst performer why she took Pooja’s name?Check out this video:But Salman was very much angry with Sapna Choudhary. In 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Host of the show lashed out at Sapna Choudhary and said that she should focus on her performance in the task rather than getting into fights. Not just this, Salman also told Sapna not to get personal during the fights. Here Salman Khan was talking the Arshi and Sapna’s ‘famous’ fight during which Haryanvi dancer talked about Arshi’s sex scandal.Salman also asked Sapna Choudhary to apologize to Arshi Khan.Well, apart from that, we told you that out 7 nominated contestants, Jyoti Kumari has got eliminated.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.