 BIGG BOSS 11: Salman Khan BLASTS on Priyank Sharma for BODY SHAMING Shilpa Shinde
On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan lashes out on Priyank Sharma.

By: || Updated: 25 Nov 2017 02:35 PM
Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan and Priyank Sharma

New Delhi: Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde will be very happy after watching today’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on Colors TV. As we told you earlier that Sapna Choudhary got evicted from the show and now only 10 contestants are left in the show.

The main agenda for Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 11 ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ will be address the chaos that happened during luxury budget task and also grilling Priyank Sharma for calling Shilpa Shinde ‘saand’.

In a new promo of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan calls Priyank Sharma in the witness box and says, “Aapki mata ka weight kya hai?”

Priyank says, “Moti hain.”

Salman then throws some light on the matter and says, “Aapne Shilpa ke bare me kya kaha? Voh aurat bhaag hi nai sakti, sand jaisi bodies hui hai unki.”

Vikas is shocked to hear this and says, “Priyank lagatar badtameezi kar raha hai. Inko is tarah ki encouragement milti hai.”

Salman then also slammed Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary for not any stand against this. He said, “Ek aadmi body shaming me laga hua hai, ek Shabd ni aapke muh se nikla.”

Check out this video of Salman Khan bashing Priyank Sharma:




Well, we have to see if Salman also lashed out at Arshi Khan for calling Priyank gay.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

