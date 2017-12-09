BIGG BOSS 11: Salman gives a HUGE SURPRISE to Hiten Tejwani







: The emotional week of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is not over yet. Under the Bigg Boss luxury budget task, family members of Bigg Boss 11 contestants entered the house.Hiten Tejwani’s wife Gauri Pradhan entered the house and when she left, Hiten broke down in tears as he was not able to talk to Gauri. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave another surprise gift to Hiten Tejwani.As per the video, Salman says that he will play the same game with contestants as it was in luxury budget task. He says, “Puneesh store room me kuch rakha hai.”Puneesh gets up and tries to open the store room door. After few seconds, Hiten Tejwani’s kids come out of the store room and actor jumps out of his chair to meet them.Check out the video:Aww! This is quite emotional.What you guys have to say about this?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.