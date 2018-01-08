BIGG BOSS 11: SAD! Shilpa Shinde CRIES BADLY in front of media

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has entered in the last week and on Sunday, 14January, we will get the winner of the show. After Luv Tyagi’s elimination, show has got its Top 5 contestants, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.In today’s episode, viewers will get to see journalists entering the house and housemates will face their tough questions. During the interaction, Shilpa Shinde breaks down in tears.Actually, one of the Journalists asked Hina, “Aapne kaha hai Shilpa hamesh kitchen me hi rehti hai, Shilpa ne kitchen me rehke kaadi dil jeete hain to kya aap is cheez se jealous ho?”Hina says, “Mujhe yeh laga k kitchen ne rehna or sabko khana dena, I will not say she does it on purpose, lekin all the time kitchen me rehna or task nai krna, I have always felt k itna kya hai k aap task bhi nai kr rahe ho. Yahi strategy agar hai to me bhi cooking seekh kea a jaati.”Just at that moment Shilpa Shinde breaks down in tears and Puneesh Sharma consoles her.Check out the video:Well, do you agree with what Hina said or you think Shilpa played the game brilliantly?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.