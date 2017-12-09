BIGG BOSS 11: SAD! Shilpa Shinde BREAKS DOWN in tears



Shilpa Shinde gets emotional in front of Luv Tyagi. Find out why, tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKVaar. pic.twitter.com/zBidy97Oa4

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 9, 2017

: After the emotional week in Bigg Boss 11, comes ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ with Salman Khan. Earlier in the day we told you how Karan Patel entered the show and praised Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.Karan Patel also slammed Hina Khan for her behavior in the house. But this week’s villain is definitely Arshi Khan. The reason is how Arshi behaved when Shilpa Shinde’s mother entered the house.As per a new video, Shilpa Shinde was sitting on a couch and she was crying. Just then Luv came there and asked, “Emotional kyun ho.”Shilpa says, “Thanks to Bigg Boss, log mujhe bohat galat samajhte the. Mene kaha na log pehle mujhe samajhte nahi or fir jab samajhte hai to time ja chukka hota hai.”Check out this video:Surely this video of Shilpa Shinde will melt your hearts.In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde has been going very strong in the game. She has gained a massive support through Bigg Boss 11.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.