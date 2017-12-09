BIGG BOSS 11: SAD! Shilpa Shinde BREAKS DOWN in tears

Karan Patel also slammed Hina Khan for her behavior in the house. But this week’s villain is definitely Arshi Khan. The reason is how Arshi behaved when Shilpa Shinde’s mother entered the house.
As per a new video, Shilpa Shinde was sitting on a couch and she was crying. Just then Luv came there and asked, “Emotional kyun ho.”
Shilpa says, “Thanks to Bigg Boss, log mujhe bohat galat samajhte the. Mene kaha na log pehle mujhe samajhte nahi or fir jab samajhte hai to time ja chukka hota hai.”
Check out this video:
Shilpa Shinde gets emotional in front of Luv Tyagi. Find out why, tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKVaar. pic.twitter.com/zBidy97Oa4
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 9, 2017
Surely this video of Shilpa Shinde will melt your hearts.
In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde has been going very strong in the game. She has gained a massive support through Bigg Boss 11.
