BIGG BOSS 11: SAD NEWS for Priyank Sharma fans







Thank you so much #BiggBoss11, #voot and #colourstv for these moments. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #Gratitude #PriyankSharma

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:13am PDT













#respect #priyanksharma



A post shared by priyanksharmafc (@priyanksharmafc7195) on Oct 11, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

A post shared by priyanksharmafc (@priyanksharmafc7195) on







He didn’t even argued with Salman just accepted his mistake ! #biggboss11 #priyanksharma #supportpriyanksharmaa

A post shared by Priyankcokkie (@supportpriyankcokkie) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:02am PDT





: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 had a dramatic weekend. It was a huge shock for the ardent fans when Salman Khan kicked Priyank Sharma out of the house for being violent. Priyank actually interfered in Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani’s fight and pushed the latter badly.Since Priyank was one of the popular contestants, his elimination from the show was huge blow to his fans. Speculations were on rife that he will again enter the show in few days as he is still in Lonavala. It was being said that post eviction he has been kept in hotel near to the Bigg Boss sets in Lonavala.But just now we have got to know that Priyank is now heading back to Mumbai which definitely means that he is not coming back in Bigg Boss 11 anytime soon. As per news in Tellychakkar.com, “Priyank might comeback as a wild card entry after a month or so, but surely not in a week’s time.”On the other hand, while talking to Bollywoodlife.com, Priyank said, ““I am on my way to Bombay now. I can’t reveal much.I am so sorry, I am not allowed to say anything. I am under contract. Please try and understand.”Well, this is sad that he is not coming this week but there is also some good news for fans as there are chances that he can enter the show as wild card entry.Priyank rose to fame with MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla.