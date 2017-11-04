 BIGG BOSS 11: BREAKING! This contestant has got ELIMINATED
  • BIGG BOSS 11: BREAKING! This contestant has got ELIMINATED

BIGG BOSS 11: BREAKING! This contestant has got ELIMINATED

In Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar, Sabyasachi Satpathy gets evicted.

BIGG BOSS 11: BREAKING! This contestant has got ELIMINATED

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy eliminated

New Delhi: Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 11 show doesn’t bring a good news on weekend. As we all know that it is ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ and Salman Khan will discuss what happened in the entire week.

But apart from that, one contestant has to get evicted. This week in Bigg Boss 11 house, nominations were done in a different way. Contestants entered the house in pairs and they had to agree to nominate one of them within the given time. When they failed to do, both of them were nominated for this week.

9 contestants were nominated and they were Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Dhinchak Pooja, Shilpa Shidne, Bandagi Kalra and Sabyasachi Satpathy.

Out of these, padosi Sabyasachi Satpathy will get evicted. Quite popular in glamour industry, Sabyasachi failed to grab the limelight and was seen most of the time in the kitchen.



He entered the main house with other 3 padosis, Luv Tyagi, Lucinde Nicholas and Mehjabi Siddiqui.

Let’s see how Salman Khan announces this news to the Bigg Boss 11 contestants.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

