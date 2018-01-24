Bigg Boss 11 RUNNER-UP Hina Khan finally PARTIES with Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma

Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan who had been staying away from get-together parties of other Bigg Boss 11 contestants, finally comes out to party with them.But Hina's guest list was very selective. She partied only with her selected friends from Bigg Boss and her beau Rocky Jaiswal.A day ago, Arshi Khan had organised a get together party which Hina had chosen to skip. Arshi said that Hina has been avoiding media after her defeat in Bigg Boss.However, Hina had a good time with her closest buddy from Bigg Boss Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta and Rocky Jaiswal.Hina and Vikas were at loggerheads most of the time inside the house, so it was a bit surprising for us that Hina invited him for her close-friends-only party.Luv Tyagi could not attend the party, but Hina mentioned him in her post and wrote that she missed him.Vikas Gupta also posted about their union !Check out Hina's posts: