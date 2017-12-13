BIGG BOSS 11: Rocky Jaiswal’s PROPOSAL to Hina Khan was PUBLICITY STUNT?

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has been quite good in TRP charts as compared to the earlier seasons. The reason is that drama on the show started from day 1. Big names like Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani have given enough gossip and masala to the makers.Last week’s all episodes were emotional as family members of Bigg Boss 11 housemates entered the show. Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal came in the show and proposed her. Actress cried badly and said that she wanted to go back with Rocky.There were strong rumours and so people went on to say that Hina and her boyfriend’s reunion was all planned and it was a publicity stunt.Clearing the air, while talking to TOI, Rocky said, “When you are close you don’t realize that the bliss of togetherness is a privilege. It took this distance of two months and more to bridge that gap and we became closer only this time without being around each other in the physical form.And in that moment we didn’t care if there were 100 cameras or even a thousand as all that mattered is that we can be true to each other and that’s exactly what happened.”Hina Khan met Rocky on the sets of Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. In Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan has created enough controversy for herself but no doubt she is coming up as a strong contestant in the show.On a related note, this week Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani are nominated.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.