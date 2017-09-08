BIGG BOSS 11: Roadies contestant Varun Sood FINAL for the show?







New member to the family! Welcome brother @baseer_bob ! #squadrann #hustleison

A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:25am PDT













No seriously its just water ! 🌚🙃 PC- @manjushadangeti #nokidding



A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on







People: you eat so much junk its so unhealthy for you!! Me: *boom* (Eat whatever you want and work harder, thats the key) #fitness #squadrann

A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:03am PDT













Delhi girls be like 🙄 #vines #indianvines



A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on

Colors TV is gearing up for its most important and controversial show of the year, ‘Bigg Boss 11’. The ardent fans are waiting for the grand premiere of the show with star host Salman Khan.The confirmed contestants include Niti Taylor, Nikitin Dheer, Pearl V Puri and many more. On the other hand, the list of rumoured contestants includes Tejasswi Prakash, Dhinchak Pooja, Ayaz Ahmed and now we have one more name in the kitty!Any guesses?He is none other than MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla fame, Varun Sood. This cutie might just take part in the show. According the reports of India Forums, Varun said ''Yes I have been approached but nothing is confirmed."Well, luck has always played its part in case of any Roadie in the Bigg Boss House. Be it Ashutosh Kaushik, winner of Bigg Boss 6, Prince Narula, winner of Roadies season 12 winning the Bigg Boss trophy of season 9 or famous Bani J reaching the finals of season 10, Roadies fate has been generous enough to survive.So will Varun’s destiny lead him to be a part of the show? Are you excited to see him? This roadie might be fortunate too.Well, when Bigg Boss is around the corner, speculations are not just about the contestants but also about the new twist and secrets new season will bring. Host of the show, Salman Khan revealed in the latest promo that the theme of the show will be ‘padosis’.So there will be two houses with Commoner and Celeb contestants in the house. There will also be an underground jail. There are reports that this time contestants won’t have their luxury budget just on the basis of a task, but they will also have to earn money inside the house.Stay tuned for more updates!