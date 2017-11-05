 WATCH Bigg Boss Season 11 RAP SONG
Search

WATCH Bigg Boss Season 11 RAP SONG

Dhinchak Pooja with the help of Akash Dadlani started preparing the rap on housemates and Bigg Boss in the jail. The rap song is almost complete.

By: || Updated: 05 Nov 2017 12:44 PM
WATCH Bigg Boss Season 11 RAP SONG

Bigg Boss 11 Akash Dadlani/Image- Voot

Bigg Boss Day 34: During Luxury Budget Task, When Dhinchak Pooja and Akash were sent to jail as a punishment of worst performers in the task, Bigg Boss asks Dhichak to make a rap on all housemates to get the luxury budget back.

Dhinchak Pooja with the help of Akash Dadlani starts preparing the rap on housemates and Bigg Boss in the jail. The rap song is almost complete.

Watch this unseen clip uploaded on Voot in which Akash and Puneesh churn out the lyrics and it sounds really cool.

Watch the rap song here:

https://www.voot.com/shows/bigg-boss-s11/11/538936/the-bigg-boss-rap-song/546209

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Benafsha Soonawalla in LOVE with LUV Tyagi?

trending now

MOVIES
Ranveer Singh bids farewell to Padmavati's Alauddin Khilji
INDIA
Amit Shah says Rahul relying on 'chit' given by ...
INDIA
918 kilograms of khichdi cooked; Guinness world record set