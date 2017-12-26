BIGG BOSS 11: Raju Shrivastav slammed for derogatory comments on Shilpa Shinde; apologises



#Rajusrivastav ji comment on #Shilpa ji was extremely derogatory.. Dint expected this kind of disgusting comment coming from a veteran comedian that too for a girl.. @rajusrivastav You should emanate public apology sir.. #BiggBoss11

— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 24, 2017



This kind of act was not expected frm a comedian lyk #RajuSrivastav

On National Tv evn though it was clear to u that the PJ you were trying it was for #ShilpaShinde

Still shamelessly you did it.

WE NEED AN APOLOGY FROM YOU.#BB11 #WeekendKaVaar #EntertainmentKiRaat #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/0VDrNCsDDd

— Saurabh Sagar (@SaurabhSagar) December 24, 2017

New Delhi: Ace comedian Raju Srivastava stirred up a huge controversy by mocking at Shilpa Shinde in Colors TV show Entertainment Ki Raat.Taking a dig at Shilpa Shinde he said that if Shilpa wants to become a mother so badly , then there is Shakti Kapoor waiting for her outside the house. However it seems that for a momentary chuckle he invited some serious trouble for himself.This invited widespread criticism for the comedian.However, Raju Srivastava calls the video misrepresented and has sought apology from those who are offended in a long Facebook post.He wrote, "My dialogues have been edited and represented wrongly by the channel and producers.The Original dialogue was "Tumhe Maa banne Ka itna Hi Shauq hai toh Baahar Nikal.. Shakti Kapoor Tera intezaar Kar Raha Hai.. Apni Bhi Maa Banaane Ke Liye Filmo Mein.. Aur Wo Hi Kya.. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Bhi Apni Filmo mein Tumhein Maa Banaane Ko Taiyaar Hai."Now if Channel has done mischief with the dialogue, i'm very upset with Color Channel."Check his full post here.Now, after he has clearly stated that his dialogues were edited and misrepresented , are Shilpa fans really convinced?