 BIGG BOSS 11: Raju Shrivastav slammed for derogatory comments on Shilpa Shinde; apologises
Raju Srivastav landed in some serious trouble after he made fun of Shilpa Shinde in Entertainment Ki Raat .

By: || Updated: 26 Dec 2017 08:26 PM
New Delhi: Ace comedian Raju Srivastava stirred up a huge controversy by mocking at Shilpa Shinde in Colors TV show Entertainment Ki Raat.

Taking a dig at Shilpa Shinde he said that if Shilpa wants to become a mother so badly , then there is Shakti Kapoor waiting for her outside the house. However it seems that for a momentary chuckle he invited some serious trouble for himself.

This invited widespread criticism for the comedian.



However, Raju Srivastava calls the video misrepresented and has sought apology from those who are offended in a long Facebook post.

He wrote, "My dialogues have been edited and represented wrongly by the channel and producers.
The Original dialogue was "Tumhe Maa banne Ka itna Hi Shauq hai toh Baahar Nikal.. Shakti Kapoor Tera intezaar Kar Raha Hai.. Apni Bhi Maa Banaane Ke Liye Filmo Mein.. Aur Wo Hi Kya.. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Bhi Apni Filmo mein Tumhein Maa Banaane Ko Taiyaar Hai."
Now if Channel has done mischief with the dialogue, i'm very upset with Color Channel."

Check his full post here.



Now, after he has clearly stated that his dialogues were edited and misrepresented , are Shilpa fans really convinced?

First Published:
