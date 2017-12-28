BIGG BOSS 11: Puneesh showers KISSES on Bandagi Kalra as she enters house



: After Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma, other housemates too got a surprise as their family members and close friends entered the house.In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, we will see nominated contestants Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi in tears as they meet their mothers.From Puneesh Sharma’s side, ex-contestant and his love interest, Bandagi Kalra entered the house and Puneesh’s happiness had no bounds. As Bandagi entered, Puneesh hugged her. But not just this, Puneesh showered kisses on Bandagi. He says, “My love, I miss you like crazy.” Other housemates were shouting, “Arey hmaare paas le aa, chorh na use.”At the end, Bandagi said to Puneesh, “Bohat acha khel rahe ho aise hi khelna.”Then came Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. This time Hina didn’t cry but said, “Mujhe bohat saare lilies or bohat saare surprises chahiye yahan se nikalne ka baad. Mumma or Papa ko bolna me bohat miss karti hoon aap dono ko.”The she asked her ‘RO’ the most important question, “Main yeh show jeet sakti hoon?”Check out this lovey-dovey video of Puneesh-Bandagi and Hina-Rocky:Wasn’t it lovely to watch these two couples re-unite for some time?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.